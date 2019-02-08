CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s Caitlin Cairns will look to bring home gold in two different events Saturday after swimming a spectacular preliminary race in the 100 butterfly, beating her qualifying time by a staggering 5.42 seconds to take the top seed heading into finals in Fort Collins.
She also claimed the top spot in the 50 freestyle, swimming 24.19 in prelims, nearly a second faster than the No. 2 seed.
Discovery Canyon’s Ava Giesbrecht had two impressive prelim races, beating her qualifying time in the 500 free by nearly six seconds to take the No. 2 seed. Her prelim time of 5:16.24 beat the top qualifying mark heading into the weekend, but Evergreen junior Remi Gucker also upped her game, beating her qualifying time by six seconds.
Ava Giesbrecht also beat her qualifying time in the 200 free by four seconds to move up from the No. 7 seed to No. 4 heading into the finals.
Eliza Rhee of Fountain Valley is seeded eighth in the 50 free with a prelim time of 25.82. Fountain Valley’s Charlotte Kline is seeded 12th in the sprint freestyle, followed by Manitou Springs’ Coco Stevens in 13th. Kline entered the state championships seeded 24th, but beat her qualifying time by 0.27 seconds to make it into the finals.
Rhee is seeded ninth in the 100 free followed by Stevens in 13th and Grace Arnold of St. Mary’s in 15th. Arnold was seeded 19th heading into the weekend and cut her qualifying time by nearly two seconds in prelims.
Manitou Springs will compete as a top-5 seed in the 200 medley relay with a Friday prelim time of 1:57.17. Discovery Canyon will also compete in the finals seeded 11th after a 2:01.93 prelim race.
The Pirates are heading to the finals of the 200 free relay seeded eighth, followed by Manitou Springs in 10th and Discovery Canyon in 13th.
The Thunder are the No. 6 team heading into finals in the 400 free relay beating their qualifying time by more than five seconds.
Manitou Springs’ Sydney Dolloff-Holt is seeded third heading into the finals of the 200 IM swimming a prelim time of 2:13.79. Noel Clayton of Discovery Canyon is seeded 10th, and Manitou’s Bella Kuzbek sneaked into finals in the final qualifying spot with a prelim time of 2:27.86.
Dolloff-Holt is the top-area seed in the 100 breaststroke, entering finals as the No. 4 swimmer, followed by Clayton seeded seventh.
CLASS 5A
Lewis-Palmer’s Meredith Rees is seeded third heading into the finals of the 50 free with a prelim time of 23.62 in Thornton. Rees will have a chance at another top finish in the 100 backstroke as she finished her prelim race in 54.68, good for a No. 2 seed. She was the No. 1 seed heading into the state championships, but Fossil Ridge freshman Renee Gillian bested her prelim time by just 0.03 seconds for the top seed.
Doherty freshman Ana Rojas is seeded seventh in the 100 back heading into Saturday’s final. She swam five seconds faster than her seed time of 1:01.50, clocking in at 56.18 in the prelims.
In the 100 butterfly Lewis-Palmer’s Katelyn McClelland finished her prelim race in 58.53 as one of four swimmers finishing within a few milliseconds of each other. She is seeded No. 16 heading into finals.
Lewis-Palmer qualified for finals in each relay, leading with a No. 8 seed in the 200 medley. Meredith Reese, Katelyn McClelland, Sydney McKenzie and Hannah Day finished the prelim race in 1:49.26 — nearly two second slower than their qualifying time of 1:47.72.
The Rangers’ 200 free relay is seeded 14th with a prelim time of 1:41.91, and the 400 free relay is 13th heading into finals finishing their prelim race in 3:40.93.
Six Lewis-Palmer divers will begin their competition Saturday at 9 a.m.