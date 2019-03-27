An Arby's manager in Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a customer after an altercation where the customer spit in her face, police say.
The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a crash at a local Walmart on March 23 and discovered the driver, 25-year-old Desean Tallent, had been shot in the upper torso.
After further investigation, Tulsa police said Tallent had been involved in an altercation with a manager at an Arby's ending with him "making threats to the manager and spitting in her face."