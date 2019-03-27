Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer
In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019, booking provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department, shows 25-year-old Deionna Young who is being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in Tulsa. Police say Young, an Oklahoma restaurant manager, has been charged with killing an abusive customer, Desean Tallent, after reporting he threatened her, left and then returned. Police say Tallent later returned, but drove off. Young followed and allegedly shot him, then returned to work.

An Arby's manager in Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a customer after an altercation where the customer spit in her face, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a crash at a local Walmart on March 23 and discovered the driver, 25-year-old Desean Tallent, had been shot in the upper torso.

After further investigation, Tulsa police said Tallent had been involved in an altercation with a manager at an Arby's ending with him "making threats to the manager and spitting in her face." 

