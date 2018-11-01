SAN FRANCISCO • Apple’s faithful customers aren’t snapping up iPhones quite as enthusiastically as anticipated heading into the crucial holiday shopping season.
But the latest models costing $1,000 and more are popular enough to keep propelling profits ever higher for the world’s most prosperous company.
The mixed bag emerged in the quarterly results that Apple released Thursday amid jitters about how the company and the rest of the technology industry will fare in the face of myriad threats to growth. Those include increased government regulation, the escalating U.S. trade war with China and the specter of rising interest rates crimping economic growth.
Apple’s performance for the July through September period evidently wasn’t enough to ease investors’ concerns. Besides fretting over Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, Wall Street also was let down by a slightly disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter covering the holiday season — a projection suggesting that iPhone sales will fall below the 78 million units analysts had expected for the period.
Shares in the company based in Cupertino, Calif., fell more than 7 percent to $206.31 in extended trading after the numbers came out.
Apple earned $14.1 billion, a 32 percent increase from the same time last year. Earnings per share came in at $2.91, topping the average estimate of $2.79 among analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue for the period climbed 20 percent from last year to $62.9 billion.