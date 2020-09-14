SAN FRANCISCO • A federal appeals court decided 2-1 Monday that the Trump administration may deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants who previously received temporary protected status for humanitarian reasons.
The 2-1 ruling by a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an injunction protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan from being deported pending litigation. The Trump administration ended their protections, saying their home countries were now safe for them.
The decision affects 300,000 noncitizens and 200,000 of their children who are U.S. citizens. Many of the immigrants have lived in the U.S. for decades.
Judge Consuelo Callahan, writing for the majority, said federal law does not permit the judiciary to secondguess decisions by the secretary of Homeland Security on which countries' citizens receive protected status.
"To the extent the TPS statute places constraints on the Secretary's discretion, it does so in favor of limiting unwarranted designations or extensions of TPS," wrote Callahan, an appointee of President George W. Bush. She was joined by Judge Ryan D. Nelson, an appointee of President Trump.
Judge Morgan Christen, an appointee of President Obama, dissented.
She said the Trump administration had changed policy and practice without public review. She described the administration's action as "an abrupt and unexplained change."
She noted that the lawsuit challenging the deportation notices said they were motivated by racial and ethnic bias.
Trump reportedly called Haiti and El Salvador "s...hole countries" and characterized immigrants from Mexico and Central America as criminals and snakes.
An unidentified Department of Justice representative said Monday the DOJ was pleased with the appeals court ruling.
"For approximately two years, the district court's injunction prevented the Department of Homeland Security from taking action that Congress has vested solely within the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security — action that is statutorily precluded from judicial review," said the spokesman, who agreed to provide a statement on background.
"We applaud the 9th Circuit's recognition of the plain language of the Immigration and Nationality Act and its rejection of the baseless accusations of animus behind the actions taken by the Department of Homeland Security."
A statement by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California, which represented the immigrants and their children, said the ruling would not immediately end temporary protected status.
Such holders from these countries will be permitted to maintain their status until at least February, and those from El Salvador until at least November.
The challengers said they would appeal the ruling to a larger panel of the 9th Circuit.
The Trump administration revoked the protections in 2017 and 2018. The immigrants and their children sued, and a San Francisco-based federal judge in 2018 blocked Trump's action.