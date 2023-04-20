NEW YORK (WE) An appeals court issued an order delaying a former New York prosecutor from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee as part of Republicans’ efforts to investigate the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted an administrative stay to temporarily block a subpoena from House Republicans to question former New York County District Attorney Mark Pomerantz. The decision comes just one day after a federal judge rejected an effort by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to block Pomerantz’s testimony, ruling the committee has a constitutional right to question him.

Bragg filed an appeal shortly after that decision, which was granted on Thursday morning. The order gives the Manhattan district attorney until Friday to make his case, which House Republicans must respond to by Saturday.

Pomerantz was initially scheduled to be deposed by the committee on Thursday, but his appearance will now be delayed until further notice.