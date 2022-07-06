Demonstrators hold up signs outside the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in New Orleans on Wednesday. A panel of 5th Circuit judges heard arguments on an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefiting from it while his order is appeal.