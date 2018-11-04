Sunday
“2018 MTV EMAs” (5 p.m., MTV, Awards Show) - Hailee Steinfeld hosts the annual awards ceremony which features Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Janet Jackson who’s the Global Icon Award winner.
“Outlander” (6 p.m., Starz, Season Premiere) - Claire and Jamie Fraser try to make a home for themselves in the New World of Colonial America as the fourth season of one of my favorite shows kicks off tonight.
“Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge” (7 p.m., Food, Series Premiere) - Five of the country’s most creative chefs put their spin on every food lover’s favorite holiday. In the first round, they take one classic Thanksgiving side and re-invent it.
Monday
“9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox) - Buck jumps back into the dating scene but fears he will return to his pre-Abby scoundrelly ways. Meanwhile, he also questions if his sister Maddie and his friend Chimney are more than just friends.
“Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC) - Cal wakes with a life-threatening fever and Grace fears it’s from his cancer treatment. Michaela and Ben, however, suspect Cal’s condition may be related to a mysterious passenger from Flight 828.
Tuesday - Here are your Election Day viewing options
“Manhunter” (5 p.m, Starz Encore) - This movie was remade into the 2002 film “Red Dragon” starring Ed Norton but I prefer the original from 1986 that stars William Peterson and Joan Allen.
“Mrs. Doubtfire” (6 p.m., Freeform) - A divorced dad (Robin Williams) poses as a British nanny to see his kids and learns how to become a better parent in the process.
“The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox) - The Inner Circle prepares for a secret ambush but Polaris is reluctant to join and Reeva tasks Esme with getting her onboard. Meanwhile, Thunderbird trains Reed on controlling his powers and the Purifiers attack the Mutant Underground as they attempt to rescue a group of homeless mutants.
“NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS) - Gibbs is granted protective custody of a 10-year-old orphaned refugee when an NCIS case reveals she is the target of a violent gang.
“Chopped” (7 p.m., Food Network) - Four repeat champs are back for the Chopped Champions Grand Finale and the chance to make a $50,000 meal.
“Revenge of the Nerds” (8 p.m., AMC) - A college outcast leads fellow rejects in a war of pranks against jokes in this 1984 comedy classic.
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (8 p.m., Starz) - Four teenagers discover a mysterious video game from the 90s while serving detention. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black star.
“The Bourne Ultimatum” (8 p.m., Showtime 2) - The third installment of the popular franchise featuring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a CIA-trained assassin suffering from amnesia.
“Ridiculousness” (8 p.m. - 1 a.m., MTV) - Watch viral videos of morons accidentally hurting themselves for your amusement in this “Ridiculousness” marathon.
“Cliffhanger” (9 p.m., BBC America) - Spectacular scenery and special effects highlight this tale of a mountain-rescue ranger who quits after blaming himself for the death of a climber. Sylvester Stallone and John Lithgow star.
“Grumpy Old Men” (9:30, Paramount) - Longtime rivals (Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau) compete for the attentions of a widow (Ann-Margaret), their alluring new neighbor.
Wednesday
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (7 p.m., Bravo, Season Premiere) - With less than a year left in Joe Giudice’s prison sentence, Teresa is coming into her own when she decides to enter a bodybuilding competition against her husband’s wishes.
“Storage Wars” (8 p.m., A&E, Season Premiere) - It’s Brandi’s birthday so Jarrod brings her to an auction in Menifee; Darrell tries to find another all ten locker, needing a leg up to do so; and Mary brings her pal from Texas in to put her California counterparts in their place.
Thursday
“Live PD: Police Patrol” (7 p.m., A&E, Season Premiere) - A high-speed chase and foot pursuit in Georgia; semi-truck DUI in Utah; and gun and drugs seized in South Carolina.
“Baroness von Sketch Show” (7 p.m., IFC, Season Premiere) - A great dress on someone else; delivery room second thoughts; and incorrect spelling.
Friday
“Outlaw King” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - The untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Chris Pine stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.
“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - The mouth-watering contest returns to the big white tent with 12 new bakers and another season bursting with delicious surprises.
Saturday
“Road House” (8:30 p.m., AMC) - There’s never a bad time to watch the best cooler in the business in action.
“Saturday Night Live” (9:30 p.m., NBC) - Liev Schreiber hosts, musical guest is Lil Wayne.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.