WASHINGTON • The U.S. Agriculture Department announced Tuesday a $12 billion package of emergency aid for farmers caught in the midst of President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war— the latest sign that growing tensions between the United States and other countries will not end soon.
Trump ordered Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to prepare a range of options several months ago, amid complaints from farmers that their products faced retaliatory tariffs from China and other countries. The new package of government assistance funds announced Tuesday and will go into effect in September.
The aid package will target soybean farmers, dairy farmers, and pork producers, among others. White House officials hope it will temporarily quiet some of the unease from farm groups, but the new plan could revive debates about taxpayer-funded bailouts and the degree to which Trump’s trade strategy is leading to unforeseen costs.
“As you know, President Trump has promised since day one that he had the back of every American farmer and rancher,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday. “Today this announcement is the fulfillment of that promise.”
Farm groups have complained that moves by China and other countries in response to Trump’s protectionist trade stance could cost them billions of dollars, spooking Republicans who fear a political and economic blowback to Trump’s approach. China and Mexico have imposed tariffs on U.S. produced pork this year in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs.
The money would be extended just as voters in some of the most heavily impacted states are preparing to cast votes in the midterm elections. There are several key Senate races in farm dependent states like Missouri, North Dakota, and Indiana this November, and the outcome of those races could determine who controls the chamber next year.
The White House has searched for months for a way to provide emergency assistance to farmers without backing down on Trump’s trade agenda, and the new program will extend roughly $12 billion through three different mechanisms run by the Department of Agriculture. Officials said the assistance was calculated to match the estimated $11 billion of economic damage that retaliatory tariffs will inflict on U.S. farmers.
The funds will come through direct assistance, a food purchase and distribution program, and a trade promotion program.
The first two of those programs will target farmers who have been squarely hit by Chinese tariffs: soybean, corn, wheat, cotton and sorghum growers will be eligible for direct payments after this year’s harvest, as will dairy and pork producers. Separately, USDA will purchase surplus fruits, nuts, rice, beans, beef, pork and milk for distribution to food banks and other nutrition assistance programs.
“These programs are being deliberately put together in order to allow us to respond to unwarranted trade retaliations,” said Jason Hafemeister, USDA’s Trade Counsel to the Secretary.
The plan will rely in large part on a Depression-era program called the Commodity Credit Corporation, a division of the Agriculture Department created during the Great Depression in 1933 to offer a financial backstop for farmers.
Soy prices have fallen particularly hard in the past few months, though Trump has tried to deflect blame and promised to somehow take care of these farmers, many of whom are from politically crucial states like Iowa and Wisconsin.
The new plan at the Agriculture Department would advance emergency funds for these farmers but likely not provide a long-term solution if the trade disputes with China and other countries persist.
USDA officials stressed on Tuesday that the assistance package is a short-term measure, intended to keep farmers afloat this harvest season until what officials predicted would be a successful conclusion to trade negotiations.
Under the terms of the Commodity Credit Corporation, the aid package does not require congressional approval. The program can borrow up to $30 billion from the Treasury Department to “stabilize, support, and protect farm income and prices.”
Still, some Republicans several months ago had warned against using the CCC as part of a trade-war related bailout, saying it could distort market forces and pay farmers for products they don’t produce. And there was bipartisan criticism from Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday to what the White House was trying to do. At least two Republicans said the plan equated to a type of welfare program for farmers.
“Our farmers have been in nonstop, saying they want trade, not aid, and now they’re being put on welfare,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. “So the tariff policies that have been put in place by the administration are now causing them to invoke a welfare policy for our farmers which I’m sure is not what they wish. So pressure is continuing to build. We’re getting more and more complaints I know the administration is also and hopefully soon this ill-thought out policy will end.”
Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., meanwhile, had equally harsh criticism about the Trump administration’s new plan.
“If tariffs punish farmers, the answer is not welfare for farmers — the answer is remove the tariffs,” Paul wrote on Twitter.
Other Republicans backed the president.
“Our president stood up to a bully, now he’s standing up for rural America,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas, referring to Trump’s trade struggle with China. “This is the right fight to have but in the meantime our producers have got to … live, while this fight’s going on.”