WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent St. Patrick's Day morning worshipping at the "Church of the Presidents" near the White House in between tweeting about everything from "Saturday Night Live" parodies of him to the late Sen. John McCain to the recent closure of a General Motors factory in Ohio.
Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, joined parishioners for Sunday's 11 a.m. service at St. John's Church, a historic yellow church across from the White House and Lafayette Park. Every president since James Madison, who served in the 1800s, has attended a service at St. John's, according to the church.
It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019
The Rev. W. Bruce McPherson greeted the Trumps after the short drive from the White House.
Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted about NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and threw out the idea of federal investigations into what he said is the show's failure to mention "the other side." He also tweeted negatively about McCain, the late Arizona senator who was a sharp Trump critic.
Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019
So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019
The Trumps returned to the White House after the hour-long service, and Trump again took to Twitter, this time to say GM had "let our Country down" by closing its Lordstown plant in politically important Ohio. The closure left 1,700 hourly workers jobless.
United Auto Workers officials say they remain hopeful GM will bring a new vehicle line to the massive plant outside Youngstown.
Trump tweeted Sunday that the UAW's local president "ought to get his act together and produce." The president, who previously has called on GM to reopen the plant, added: "I want action on Lordstown fast."
Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST! Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019
The Trumps last attended religious services in December at Washington National Cathedral. Trump had skipped spending the holiday at his Florida estate and stayed in Washington during the government shutdown.