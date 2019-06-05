Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.