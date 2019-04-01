NEW YORK — A technical outage impacted major airlines and caused flight delays that may impact travel early Monday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.
There were delays at airports in Denver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit. All flights at Colorado Springs Airport are on time Monday, according to the airport's website.
UPDATE: The issue has been resolved. Contact individual #airlines for information on specific delays. https://t.co/5irxFMwRu7— The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019
As of 6 a.m. MSD, Denver International Airport was reporting 63 delays, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The majority of the delays were with Southwest flights.
Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.
The airline anticipates scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.
Delta said some of its flights were impacted.