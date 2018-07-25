Kraft Heinz is recalling roughly 7,000 cases of Taco Bell cheese dip because of risks of contamination by bacteria that can cause life-threatening botulism.
The voluntary recall involves 15-ounce cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with "best used" dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, the company said in a statement. There have been no reports of illness related to the product to date, the company said. The product being recalled was distributed only to retailers in the U.S.
Botulism is a rare type of potentially fatal food poisoning that can cause symptoms such as dizziness, double vision and difficulty breathing.