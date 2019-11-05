At stressful time, Boy Scouts top boss goes on medical leave

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, the Boy Scouts of America says its chief executive, has gone on a medical leave of absence as the youth organization faces financial difficulties related to sex-abuse litigation. The ailing official, Mike Surbaugh, has held the BSA’s top post for four years.