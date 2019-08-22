NEW YORK — About five years after he retired as a Broncos quarterback – or about the time he was getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame – John Elway was diagnosed with a hand condition, Dupuytren’s Contracture.
“It’s a condition with your hand that essentially pulls your fingers in towards ... and eventually gets to the point where you can’t straighten at all,’’ Elway said Thursday morning during a promotional appearance for Endo Pharmaceuticals on the “Today Show” in New York.
Elway said a couple years ago, he was recommended a non-surgical procedure, and so far, it’s working.
“It’s really been a relief for me because what really bothered me when I finally went back to the doctors I couldn’t pick up a football … and for me to not pick up a football, that was an emergency,’’ he said before urging viewers to click on factsonhand.com for more information.