LOS ANGELES — Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated 'SpongeBob SquarePants' became an international hit, has died, Nickelodeon announced Tuesday.
Hillenburg was 57. Hillenburg died of complications associated of with ALS, sometimes called Lou Gehrig's disease. He announced his diagnosis just last year in March 2017.
Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.
Return to gazette.com for more details.
Click here for more arts and entertainment news.