WESTMINSTER -- A service dog was found alive and unharmed after being inside an apartment unit nearly seven hours after a deadly fire broke out at a Westminster apartment complex on Sunday.
5-year-old Kush's owner is a double amputee and his owner's daughter, Ashley Barring, says that Kush started scratching at her mother to wake her up when the fire started.
She was able to get out of her bottom floor unit safely but was transported to the hospital.
Kush remained inside the unit for nearly seven hours before crews were able to get him out of the wreckage.
