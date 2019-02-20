Flu Vaccine
Caption +

FILE - This Oct. 17, 2012 file photo shows a flu shot administered in Jackson, Miss. More children than ever got vaccinated against the flu last year, and health officials are urging families to do even better this time around. A severe flu strain swept the country last winter, sparking a scramble for last-minute vaccinations. There's no way to predict if this year will be as bad. But protection requires a yearly vaccine, either a shot or nasal spray. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it's time for people to start getting immunized. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis
Show MoreShow Less

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports a second child has died from flu in the state this year.

KUSA-TV reports that the most recent death was reported during the week ending Feb. 16. The first death was reported during the week ending Jan. 12.

No specific information about the victims has been released, other than they were under age 18.

The latest data from Colorado agency shows that just over 2,000 people have been hospitalized for the flu since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. A majority of those hospitalizations are between children from birth to 4 years old and adults over 65.

Widespread illness forces closures at Pikes Peak region schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that this season's vaccination is about 47 percent effective, with peak season is still ahead.

Tags

Load comments