WASHINGTON • House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke out against an effort by a group of conservatives to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday, ending the endeavor for now and easing a monthslong standoff between House Republicans and the Justice Department.
Ryan said the tussle over document requests between House Republicans and Rosenstein, who oversees the federal Trump-Russia investigation, doesn’t rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that could warrant impeachment under the Constitution.
“I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process or with this term.”
Ryan made the comments a day after the group of 11 House Republicans sharply escalated the extended clash with the Justice Department by filing articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller.
The impeachment effort was led by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the Freedom Caucus who is an ally of Trump.
As Ryan voiced his disapproval, Meadows acknowledged that he didn’t currently have the votes to pass the impeachment resolution and said he wouldn’t use procedural maneuvers to trigger an immediate vote — something he had threatened to do. The House left Thursday afternoon for a five-week recess.