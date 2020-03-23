The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 381,000 people and killed over 16,500. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 101,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
—British PM bans gatherings of more than 2 people as part of tougher measures.
—Trump: US economy could reopen in weeks, not months.
—China testing overseas arrivals for COVID-19.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says 19 of 1,444 passengers who arrived from Europe on Sunday were found to have the coronavirus, the first cases detected after authorities began testing all people coming from the continent.
South Korean Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho also said Tuesday that 101 of some 1,200 passengers who arrived from Europe on Monday have exhibited fever or respiratory symptoms.
While the country’s infections have been slowing, there’s concern about the reintroduction of COVID-19 amid broadening outbreaks in the West.
South Korea says it will fully fund the treatment for virus carriers regardless of their nationality. Even if they test negative, South Korean nationals arriving from Europe or foreigners who enter the country from Europe on long-term stay visas are required to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks.
CANBERRA, Australia — A woman who was infected with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship has become Australia’s eighth COVID-19 death.
Health authorities say the woman, in her 70s, died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday.
She was one of the initial three cases confirmed aboard the Ruby Princess and was taken to a hospital on Thursday.
So far, 133 passengers from the Ruby Princess have tested positive since the ship docked in Sydney following a 11-day New Zealand cruise. The 2,700 passengers had been cleared to go home without self-isolating because the cruise was regarded as low risk.
BEIJING — All individuals arriving in China’s capital from overseas must take a COVID-19 test in addition to being quarantined starting Wednesday, the Beijing municipal government announced.
In a notice published online Tuesday, Beijing authorities said those who have entered the city within the last 14 days also will undergo mandatory testing.
The heightened measures — which apply regardless of one’s final destination — follow a previous order that all overseas arrivals quarantine themselves at designated hotels at their own expense unless they live alone. The notice did not say whether this exemption still stands.
“Currently, the imported risk from the epidemic’s rapid spread overseas continues to rise,” said the Beijing notice.
China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, among which 74 were imported.
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's government has ordered a weeklong lockdown from Tuesday halting all private and public vehicles, sealing borders, telling people to stay home and shutting down markets. All domestic and international flights also have been grounded.
A second case of infection with the new coronavirus was confirmed Monday in a 19-year-old woman who had traveled from Paris. She is being treated in a hospital in Kathmandu while her family has been quarantined.
Nepal already had canceled visas on arrival for tourists and subjected other arrivals to quarantine. It also had suspended climbing permits for Mount Everest and its other peaks, effectively shutting down its popular spring climbing season.
YANGON, Myanmar — Residents of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, packed late-night supermarkets to get food and other supplies early Tuesday, after the country confirmed its first cases of COVID-19.
The Health Ministry announced on its Facebook page late Monday that the patients were a 26-year-old man in Yangon who had recently traveled from the United Kingdom and a 36-year-old man from Chin state who recently traveled from the United States.
There had been widespread skepticism that Myanmar had no cases until now, because it has a long, porous border with China and a decrepit health infrastructure that would have trouble detecting the disease.
The government had already restricted the entry of visitors from countries considered to have serious outbreaks and canceled April's celebrations of the Thingyan annual traditional water festival.
It also has engaged in a public awareness campaign about the disease and Yangon city workers have been spraying disinfectant at markets to prevent the spread of the virus.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus and nine more deaths, bringing its totals to 9,037 infections and 120 deaths.
South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that so far 171 infections have been linked to people entering the country from abroad. Authorities have stepped up border controls to prevent the virus from re-entering amid broadening outbreaks in Europe, North America and beyond.
Around 7,700 of the country’s cases are from the southeast city of Daegu and the neighboring areas, where thousands of infections were linked to a secretive church sect. More than 740 people tested positive in the populous Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of South Korea’s 51 million population.
HAVANA — Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced every tourist remaining in the country on Tuesday would be quarantined in a hotel and Cuban citizens would not be allowed to leave the country, measures designed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
Tourists have already been barred from entering the country starting Tuesday, a decision announced last week. Marrero said thousands are leaving daily but there were 32,574 tourists in the country as of Monday evening. They will be confined to their hotels starting Tuesday as well, presumably until they can arrange their departure from Cuba, although Marrero did not offer details.
Health Minister Ángel Portal Miranda said quarantined visitors will receive twice-daily medical checkups.
Residents of Cuba are still permitted to enter the country but they will enter 14 days quarantine upon arrival, Marrero said.
Cuba has detected 40 cases of COVID-19. One patient has died and two are in critical condition. More than 1,000 people are under observation after possibly coming into contact with infected people.
TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. military’s Central Command has had a second service member test positive for the coronavirus.
The rest of the staff at that person’s work center was quarantined in their homes. The service member had been overseas and had also traveled to Washington, D.C., earlier this month. The person is being treated at a Tampa hospital.
The command oversees all of the U.S. military effort in the Middle East, including the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered non-essential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The stay-at-home order will remain in place through April 6. It expands previous actions taken by Inslee last week that ordered the statewide closure of bars,