Still a chance? 2020 longshots insist race is up for grabs

In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., stands in the New Hampshire secretary of state's office in Concord, N.H., after filing to be on the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary ballot. The bottom tier of the Democratic presidential field is soldiering on. About a half-dozen candidates are still polling around 1% and not making the debates. But they’re staying in the race because they think the primary is still very unsettled.