The rat race, metaphorically speaking, is nothing to aspire to. It represents a craven desire for money and power through one's career. Even if you win the rat race, as a favorite teacher of mine liked to say, you're still a rat.
The Rat Race Dirty Weekend -- which attracts thousands of competitors every year to the expansive grounds of a noble estate two hours north of London -- shares a few qualities with the career metaphor. Ambition, pushing oneself and overcoming obstacles that stand in the way of your goal are common to both.
With more than 230 obstacles spread over a single 20-mile loop, the Rat Race Dirty Weekend purports to be the largest obstacle course race in the world. https://t.co/MtF0h6ndyZ pic.twitter.com/e4QwS5RACL— CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2018
But the objectives between the rat race and the Rat Race are much different. The physical race is less about getting ahead than it is about fun, fitness and the satisfaction of overcoming fear and physical limitation in order to accomplish the course.
With more than 230 obstacles spread over a single 20-mile loop, the Rat Race Dirty Weekend purports to be the largest obstacle course race (or OCR) in the world. Maybe it is -- it's impossible to prove and easy to outdo, depending how loose your definition of "obstacle" -- but that's not the point. The point, it seems, is to be the most fun OCR in the world. And from the smiles, good humor and bonhomie among the more than 5,000 rats who turned up this year, I'm going to declare mission accomplished.
