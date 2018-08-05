NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. — A puppy rescued this past week at the Neshoba County Fair is going home to live with the family of former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
Elizabeth Jackson, with the Animal Rescue Fund, was at the Neshoba County Fair when she encountered a puppy that she said had been kept in a garbage bag or tied with a rope around her neck. Jackson rescued the puppy, which she said was covered in fleas and infected with intestinal parasites.
After a trip to a veterinarian and some quality food, the 10-week-old puppy returned to a cabin at the fair, which happened to be next door to the cabin owned by the family of Manning’s mother, who hail from Philadelphia, Mississippi. Read more at wapt.com.
