Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.