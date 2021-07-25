Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.