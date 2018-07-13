The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade the expiring contracts of Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur to Brooklyn, league sources confirmed to The Denver Post, as part of a deal that also sent a protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a future second-rounder to the Nets in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead, whom Denver plans to waive.
The trade lets go of Faried and Arthur, two little-used veteran forwards who were set to make about $21 million combined this season.
It particularly provides a fresh start to Faried, who was due $13.8 million in the final year of his contract.
Faried was a fan favorite thanks to his supreme athleticism, energetic “Manimal” playing style and seven-year tenure with the team. But he fell out of the rotation last season with the addition of four-time all-star Paul Millsap and emergence of Trey Lyles. Faried, whose limited offensive game and inconsistent defense reduced his playing time, averaged career-lows in games played (32), points (5.9 per game) and rebounds (4.8 per game) in 2018-17 and got no game action after Feb. 1. Faried, who was sitting courtside with Denver players at Wednesday’s summer league game in Las Vegas, had become the longest-tenured Nugget following last week’s salary-dump trade of Wilson Chandler to Philadelphia.
Arthur, meanwhile, had been one of the biggest locker-room leaders on Denver’s young team, but did not see much action on the floor last season. He averaged 2.8 points in 19 games with one start, before exercising his $7.5 million player option last month.
“He’s pretty much done everything that we want to do,” Barton said of Arthur last season. “… It’s different hearing it from a guy like that. When you see his sacrifice for the betterment of the team every day, it’s easy for you to listen to him.”
The trade puts Denver $8.7 million under the luxury tax line, according to ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks. It also opens up two roster spots — one for Thomas and one for another player. That could go to the promising Morris, one of the top performers in summer league after putting up 25 assists against five turnovers in Denver’s first four games. Or, it could be used to add defensive depth on the wing.
As Thursday’s flurry indicates, the NBA offseason is always full of surprises. But so far, Denver has kept the young core together of a team that won 46 games and was knocked out of the playoffs on the regular season’s final night. The Nuggets shed their hefty expiring contracts. They added an intriguing backup point guard.
And it all furiously — and fittingly — came together in Las Vegas.
Denver Nuggets 2018-19 projected payroll
Nikola Jokic: $29.6 million (average for five year, $148 million max extension)
Paul Millsap: $29.2 million
Gary Harris: $16.5 million
Will Barton: $13.3 million (average for four-year, $53 million contract)
Mason Plumlee: $12.9 million
Jamal Murray: $4.5 million
Trey Lyles: $3.4 million
Michael Porter Jr.: $2.9 million
Juancho Hernangomez: $2.2 million
Torrey Craig: $2 million
Isaiah Thomas: $2 milliom
Tyler Lydon: $1.9 million
Malik Beasley: $1.8 million
Jarred Vanderbilt: $1.3 million (average of reported three-year, $4 million contract)
One roster spot still available
Total payroll: $114.3 million
Salary cap: $101.9 million
Luxury tax line: $123 million