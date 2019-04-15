PARIS — Paris police say there is a fire at the city's Notre Dame cathedral.
Footage posted on Twitter showed flames and smoke coming out of the cathedral.
The cause of the massive fire is not immediately known, although images of the building proliferated on social media, according to the Washington Examiner. The fire began shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and enveloped the upper portion of the monument. Firefighters are attempting to access the cathedral and combat the fire.
The cathedral is one of the most well-known monuments in the world, attracting millions of visitors every year. Construction on the medieval cathedral began in the 12 th Century. In the 1790s the building suffered much damage during the French Revolution, but a 25-year restoration of the historic monument began in 1845.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter after the fire began that there is an ongoing attempt to control the flames and urged people to respect the perimeter that has been set up around the area of the cathedral.
Stay with gazette.com for more information.
BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire reported at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.pic.twitter.com/NkY520fuIu— Breaking News Feed (@pzf) April 15, 2019