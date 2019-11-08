Top antitrust enforcer warns Big Tech over data collection

FILE - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Delrahim told an anti-trust conference at Harvard Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, that Big Data has become “the new oil” - a new kind of currency. He said antitrust enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to the serious competition questions raised by digital markets.