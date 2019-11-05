This photo taken Oct. 14, 2019, shows City of Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, center, listening to the new Tucson Fire Chief, Charles W. Ryan, III, give remarks during a badge pinning ceremony in Tucson, Ariz. Voters in Tucson will decide Tuesday, Nov. 5, whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in an effort to confront President Donald Trump's immigration policies and the state's tough laws cracking down on people in the country illegally.