Spain court grants US extradition of Venezuela's ex-spy boss

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. After a surprising court reversal on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, the former Venezuelan spymaster accused of attempting to “flood” the United States with drugs is one step closer to being extradited from Spain, The Associated Press has learned.