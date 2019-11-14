Missouri woman charged after husband’s body found in freezer

This undated photo provided by the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, shows Barbara Watters. Authorities are searching for Watters after finding her husband's corpse in a freezer inside her southwest Missouri home, where it may have been stored for nearly a year. Watters, 67, of Joplin, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison.