Doctor accused of unnecessary surgeries held without bail

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.