APNewsBreak: Airbnb agrees to provide host records to Hawaii

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013 file photo shows people at Lanikai Beach, a popular neighborhood for vacation rentals, in Kailua, Hawaii. Airbnb Inc. is agreeing to provide Hawaii with records for many of its island hosts as the state tries to track down vacation rental operators who haven't been paying their taxes. Airbnb and the state Department of Taxation reached the agreement after negotiating the scope of a subpoena sought by the state. A judge approved the deal last week.