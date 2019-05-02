University of Colorado President
(Photo by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette)

University of Colorado Presidential finalist Mark Kennedy in the University Hall at UCCS in Colorado Springs on April 23. The university is looking for a replacement for President Bruce Benson, who is retiring in July.

 (Photo by Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette)
BOULDER — The University of Colorado has named Mark Kennedy as its next president amid protests that the former Republican U.S. representative is out of step with the school's values.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports regents voted 5-4 along party lines Thursday in favor of Kennedy, who is currently president of the University of North Dakota. Kennedy has been criticized since he was publicly named as the lone finalist April 10 for his conservative congressional voting record, as well as for his responses during five open forums held last week.

Sole finalist for CU system president stands his ground during tough questioning at UCCS forum

The concerns dealt mainly with Kennedy's votes against marriage equality when he represented Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007. Others have criticized the search process by the Board of Regents, saying it lacked transparency and thoroughness.

