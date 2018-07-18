Brittany Lincicome has every reason to be nervous as she chases golf history.
The eight-time LPGA Tour winner hopes to knock out the jitters over first few holes at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship and play well enough from there to stick around through the weekend. If she were to make the cut, Lincicome would achieve something no woman has done against male competitors.
The list of players who’ve tried includes greats such as Babe Zaharias and Annika Sorenstam. Lincicome knows what she’s up against. If she earns a Saturday tee time, she knows what it will mean for women and girls — and for golf in general.
“I’m super excited,” said the long-hitting Lincicome, the first woman to compete on the PGA Tour since Michelle Wie in 2008. “I’ve always thought it’d be cool to play in a men’s event, but never did I think I would actually have the opportunity.
“Obviously, I’ve heard many times it would be cool to be the first woman to make the cut in a men’s event, but I’m just going to roll with it and see what happens.”
PGA Tour players who didn’t make the field for the British Open will aim to break through alongside Lincicome at the Barbasol. The event has moved after three years in Alabama to the 7,328-yard, par-72 Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club outside Lexington.
The 132-player field includes Hall of Famer and 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love III, 2014 FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel and tour veterans Stuart Appleby and Hunter Mahan.
Mark Hayes, 1977 Players winner, dies at 69
Edmond, Okla.: Mark Hayes, the former Oklahoma State star who won the PGA Tour’s 1977 Players Championship, died. He was 69. Hayes died Monday in Edmond, brother Larry Hayes said. He had early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
In the 1977 Players in tough weather conditions at Sawgrass Country Club, Hayes birdied the final hole for an even-par 72 and a two-stroke victory over Mike McCullough. Hayes finished at 9 over.
Known for his bucket hat, the Oak Tree Gang member won three tour titles, also taking the 1976 Byron Nelson and Pensacola Open. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame last year.
Hayes was a two-time All-American at hometown Oklahoma State and won the 1972 Sunnehanna Amateur and World Cup Amateur, helping the United States win the Eisenhower Trophy.
R&A tests drivers of more than 2 dozen at Open
Carnoustie, Scotland: Some players had to give up their drivers — at least temporarily — this week as British Open officials decided to test them to see if they were in violation of the rules. The checks came in the midst of a distance debate that previously had been centered on golf balls, not clubs.
“We take our governance role very seriously, not just on the rules of golf and amateur status, but also equipment standards,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “And we felt it was an appropriate next step to more actively seek to test players’ drivers straight out of the bag.”
The testing lately hasn’t involved a list of players asking them to bring the clubs from their bags.
Slumbers said all the players who had clubs tested were cooperative, and that the testing did not uncover any violations.