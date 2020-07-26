Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.