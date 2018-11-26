DENVER — The latest snow storm to move across Colorado brought over 2 feet of snow to some areas.
The biggest totals were in northern Colorado. The National Weather Service says an automated snow sensor estimated that nearly 38 inches (96 centimeters) of snow fell near Mount Zirkel between late Thursday and Sunday while 26 inches (66 centimeters) were recorded near Rabbit Ears Pass. Just over 18 inches (46 centimeters) were reported near Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park during that time.
Hundreds of flights canceled, including some to Colorado Springs and Denver, as snowstorm blankets Midwest
Heavy snow, strong winds and crashes, including a 20-vehicle pileup near Frisco, closed sections of Interstate 70 Saturday. The Red Cross says 79 people stayed at a shelter in Frisco overnight.
The highway was temporarily closed because of icy conditions between Glenwood Canyon and Dotsero Sunday morning but otherwise busy with holiday and ski traffic.