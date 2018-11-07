Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow showers. Low 26F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 26F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.