The thermometer spiked to 115 degrees at John Martin Reservoir on July 19, but in Bent County, where triple digits are normal, it slipped passed the media, the National Weather Service, and the Colorado Climate Center.
“I didn’t have the siren go off in my office. 'Beep, beep, beep, we have a new temperature record,'" said assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger, joking about how there is now automatic alerts.
The first indication that they got was on a Twitter feed. Bolinger just happened to notice a tweet sent out by Ian Livingston that showed a map of the toasty high temps for July across the U.S., and Colorado was tagged with a 115 degrees.
Maximum temperatures by state in July. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/spibID5gYf— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) August 1, 2019
“And I stopped and said 'umm, our state record is 114. This is big,'” Bolinger said.
