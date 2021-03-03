WASHINGTON • Republican lawmakers continue to object to a National Guard deployment around Washington even as law enforcement officials vaguely say they have credible intelligence about an alleged plot to breach the Capitol on March 4.
A QAnon-backed conspiracy theory believes that former President Donald Trump will return to office on Thursday. March 4 was Inauguration Day for presidents until the 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933, changed the date to Jan. 20.
“We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” read a Wednesday released by the Capitol Police. “The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex.”
The Capitol Police statement described security upgrades to the physical structure and increased manpower in place to protect Congress. In recent days, clusters of National Guard members have been observed in closer proximity along the south perimeter of a vast fenced-in area that surrounds the Capitol and nearby federal buildings.
But the very impediments designed to protect members of Congress from an unclear threat have angered some GOP lawmakers.
“None of us have received a response,” Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube told the Washington Examiner.
“Republican members of Congress are signed onto numerous letters asking Speaker Pelosi, ‘What is the justification behind the razor wire and the fencing? And, when is it going to come down?’” he said. “I’d also like to know why all the National Guard soldiers are still here.”
Steube highlighted that the National Guard presence in the Capitol from Jan. 6 to March 12 will cost taxpayers $483 million.
“There’s plenty of security just to get in. You don’t need the razor wire and the fencing and the National Guard troops here,” he said. “We’re members of Congress. We have security clearance. Take us all in, let’s do a security briefing and tell us what these specific threats are that you have. And they haven’t provided that to us.”
The alleged Thursday threat follows Senate testimony on Wednesday by D.C. National Guard Chief Maj. Gen. William Walker and other officials, during which they disclosed numerous points of failure that led to the National Guard’s delayed response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Walker described an emotional plea for Guard backup by phone from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund as the Capitol walls had been breached.
“The approval for the Chief Sund’s request would eventually come from the acting secretary of defense and be relayed to me by army senior leaders at 5:08 p.m., about three hours and 19 minutes later,” Walker told the Senate Homeland Security and the Rules Committees.
Walker said optics was the factor in the delay.
“The Army senior leaders did not think that it looked good, it would be a good optic. They further stated that it could incite the crowd,” said Walker.
The recounting of the urgency of the Guard approval differed from what then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Washington Examiner and a small group of Pentagon journalists less than 48 hours after events transpired.