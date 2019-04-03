BRECKENRIDGE — Firefighters suspect falling snow and ice caused a natural gas explosion at a home in Colorado's mountains.
The explosion and resulting fire destroyed the home in Breckenridge early Wednesday. Two men who were sleeping inside survived but were taken to hospitals. One suffered a broken arm and burns while the other had a back injury.
Fire chief Jim Keating told the Summit Daily News that firefighters found that a gas pipe was completely broken off from the home's gas meter after apparently getting hit by snow and ice falling from the roof. He said the gas leaked into the home's crawl space where it found an ignition source.
