Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.