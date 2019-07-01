Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.