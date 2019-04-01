DENVER — A Colorado "red flag" bill authorizing the potential removal of firearms from persons deemed by a court to be in crisis is on its way to the governor's desk.
Colorado's House voted 38-25 Monday to approve Senate amendments to the bill. Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign it.
The Democrat-sponsored bill would allow family, household members or law enforcement to petition a court to have guns seized from an owner if they believe he or she poses a threat.
Once that's happened, the person who possessed the firearms would be provided with legal counsel and a hearing within 14 days to determine if a longer-term order should be put in place for for up to 364 days. The court can order a mental health evaluation as well as mental health treatment.
The bill places the burden of proof on the gun owner to prove that he or she no longer poses a risk in order to get the firearms back.
Minority Republican lawmakers fought furiously against the bill.
Senate changes to the bill on Monday were largely technical, according to House Majority Leader Alec Garnett of Denver, a prime co-sponsor.
Last Thursday, Sen. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood, one of the bill's chief sponsors in the Senate, said the bill is not controversial outside of the Capitol. But the bill has generated considerable controversy, especially in rural Colorado.
As of March 27, 31 counties, all but one outside of the Denver metro area, have adopted resolutions declaring themselves sanctuary counties, meaning they will not enforce the law if signed by the governor. The largest of them: El Paso and Weld counties.
One other county — Rio Blanco, on the Western Slope — adopted a similar resolution based on the 2018 bill. Several sheriffs have also said they will not enforce the law.
House Bill 1177 is cited as one of several reasons for attempted recalls of Democrats throughout the state, including a recall attempt for Senate President Leroy Garcia, and Reps. Bri Buentello and Daneya Esgar of Pueblo, although Garca and Buentello both voted against the bill.
Also targeted: Rep. Rochelle Galindo of Greeley, and Sen. Jeff Bridges and Rep. Meg Froelich, both of Greenwood Village.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported last week that Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara is also being considered for a recall, although he also voted against the bill.
One Republican sheriff, Tony Spurlock of Douglas County, has also been targeted for a recall tied to his support of House Bill 1177. Two recall groups on Facebook are currently sparring over who will target Polis.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.