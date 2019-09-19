Teen Vaping

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. A new study released Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, found another jump in how many U.S. teens vape nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes. About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before .(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

DENVER — Colorado health officials have confirmed six cases of vaping-related illness since the state announced its first case last month.

The state Department of Health previously announced four known reports before confirming two more Wednesday.

Officials say the illness has hospitalized four in Colorado and is affecting mostly young people who reported vaping marijuana, nicotine or both.

Health officials continue to urge people to quit vaping until more is known about what is making people sick.

Officials say the illness has been identified in at least 380 people across 36 states including seven deaths.

Symptoms could include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue and can worsen over a short period of time.

