Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 75% of people who died of COVID-19 had at least four comorbidities, sparking an outpouring of commentary from people surprised by her statement and others saying, “I told you so.”
The top health official made the comment on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, days after Dr. Anthony Fauci said on TV that statistics on child hospitalizations are being overblown.
Vaccine mandate skeptics have said the COVID-19 death toll was inflated by people who died with COVID-19 as opposed to dying of COVID-19, and some of them claimed they were made into pariahs or punished on social media for making these claims.
“This is a stunning admission and one that is quite literally at the crux of my Facebook lawsuit against their fact-checkers,” conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted. “I reported on the scam of them calculating deaths ‘with Covid’ years ago and fact-checkers called me a liar.”
“The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities,” Walenksy said. She added that this was “encouraging news” considering the spread of the omicron variant, which health officials believe is more transmissible than other strains but causes less severe illness.
Although it is unclear what data the CDC director was citing, it is possible Walensky was citing a recent study of 40 vaccinated people, 78% of whom suffered from at least four comorbidities.
Some on Twitter took Walensky’s comment to indicate that if COVID-19 mainly kills people with comorbidities, it’s a good sign.
“It is ‘encouraging’ to (Walensky) that chronically ill and disabled Americans are dying … our deaths clearly don’t count,” tweeted Matthew Cortland, a lawyer who said he suffers from a chronic illness.
The CDC told the Washington Examiner that Walensky’s comment was not meant to marginalize people with existing health problems.
“She is deeply concerned and cares about the health and well-being of people with disabilities and those with medical conditions who have been impacted by COVID-19,” the CDC said. “The CDC director continues her commitment to protect all Americans in this next stage of the pandemic.”
The CDC did not address the Washington Examiner’s question on whether Walensky was referencing the study showing 78% of 40 vaccinated people suffering from comorbidities.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only