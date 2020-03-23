A container and barriers block a backroad used by locals on the Netherlands border with Belgium between Chaam, southern Netherlands, and Meerle, northern Belgium, Monday, March 23, 2020. Both countries have come to a near standstill as their governments sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.