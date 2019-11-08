London Crossrail opening date slips again, costs shoot up

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 22, 2015 file photo, people walk along a Crossrail tunnel that heads off in a north easterly direction towards Stratford from the Stepney Green shaft in east London. The planned opening of London's new east-west railway, Crossrail, was delayed again Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 as costs increased by up to 650 million pounds ($832 million). The 73-mile (118-kilometer) line, which will be formally known as the Elizabeth Line - after Queen Elizabeth II - is Britain's biggest infrastructure project in decades.