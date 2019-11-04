European airline giant buys Spanish carrier Air Europa

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2012 file photo, passengers stand in front of a window watching Iberia jets in a parking zone at Barajas international airport in Madrid. The parent company of British Airways and Iberia has agreed to buy Spanish rival Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). In a statement released Monday Nov. 4, 2019, the International Airlines Group, or IAG, says the purchase will be completed by the end of 2020 if competition regulators approve it.