Belgium 2, Brazil 1
With a blistering counterattack and sturdy goaltending, Belgium shocked Brazil, 2-1, in the World Cup quarterfinals Friday in Kazan, Russia, to become one of the tournament’s last four teams standing.
Brazil’s loss continued a string of World Cup upsets that previously eliminated heavyweights Germany, Argentina and Spain. France, Belgium’s next opponent and the 1998 victor, is now the only country remaining in the tournament that has won the World Cup in the past 50 years. All six remaining teams are from Europe, including all four participants in Saturday’s last two quarterfinals, guaranteeing the first all-European semifinals since 2006.
Belgium’s near-perfect first half set the pace. After an early scare — a well-executed Neymar corner kick — the Red Devils roared back with two goals in 18 minutes. Vincent Kompany’s header struck Brazilian defender Fernandinho for an own goal in the 13th minute. In the 31st, a wicked Belgian counterattack found midfielder Kevin De Bruyne 22 yards out for a shot that might have left a vapor trail.
Brazil finally found the score sheet in the 76th minute, when substitute Renato Augusto finished a header off a cross from Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho had a chance to tie the match minutes later off a lovely tap pass from Neymar, but his chance flew over the crossbar. Neymar had a chance to equalize himself, but Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was equal to the task and flicked the shot over the top of the net.
Belgium faces France on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. It’s the Belgians’ first trip to that round since they finished fourth in 1986.