Avalanche Ducks Hockey
Caption +

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, of Finland, celebrates his overtime goal in an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Avalanche won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong
Show MoreShow Less

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen for embellishment.

Rantanen was docked $2,000 under the league's program designed to discourage diving and embellishment. He was warned for a play on Oct. 16 at the New York Rangers. His second offense occurred late in the second period against Boston on Nov. 14, with Patrice Bergeron receiving a penalty for hooking and Rantanen for embellishment.

A third offense for Rantanen would result in a $3,000 fine.

Rantanen leads the league in scoring with eight goals and 24 assists this season.

Tags

Load comments